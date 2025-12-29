First-Time Buyer’s Guide: Hidden Costs of Buying a Home in Dubai

1. Dubai Land Department (DLD) Transfer Fee – 4%

The first and most significant hidden cost when buying a home in Dubai is the Dubai Land Department (DLD) transfer fee. This fee is charged at four percent of the property’s purchase price and must be paid upfront at the time of transfer. In addition to the percentage-based fee, buyers should also expect a small administrative charge.

For example, if you purchase a property valued at AED 1,000,000, the DLD transfer fee alone will amount to AED 40,000, making it one of the largest upfront expenses for first-time buyers.

These charges are set by the government and outlined in official Dubai Land Department transfer fee guidelines, which apply to all property transactions across the emirate.