The Parisian Winter Dress Code: Mastering the Art of Layering Without Bulk

Most cold-weather advice is practical to the point of losing charm. Parisians approach the problem differently. Instead of piling on more fabric, they focus on what sits closest to the skin. The best base layers under dresses are featherweight but warm: silk thermal underwear for dresses, thin merino knits, stretch modal slips. These pieces create insulation without thickness—more “whisper of warmth” than bulky protection.

This is the foundation of all French layering techniques: begin with something invisible and intelligent, then build outward only as necessity demands.