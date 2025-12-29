Top 5 vacation housing options in St. Barth

Guesthouses & Family Cottages

If you can't afford the luxurious private villas but you don't want short-term apartments or hotels, you can go for family cottages or guesthouses. These buildings have a homely feeling but may still come with additional packages like drivers, concierge services, and feeding if you pay a little extra. They come with staff on standby so you can get everything you want in one go.

These are among the most common accommodation options during vacations in St. Barth. Pick one while planning your vacation itinerary to make things much easier for you when you finally get there.