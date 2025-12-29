Top 5 vacation housing options in St. Barth
You can't talk about the best vacation locations in the world without mentioning St. Barth. This small but beautiful paradise gives you a taste of the Caribbean, especially during the warmer months. If you are planning a vacation to St. Barth, you need to do more than book flight tickets. You also need to choose a vacation home that suits your needs and allows you to get the most out of the island.
Best Places To Stay in St. Barth
Here are some of the most amazing types of buildings to stay in during your next visit to the Caribbean Paradise:
Beachfront Buildings
At the top of our list are beachfront hotels, villas, and apartments. These buildings give you a direct view of the beautiful white sand and never-ending waves on the beach. There are multiple options when it comes to beachfront st barth properties. Just make sure you pick a suitable one before heading out. Most of these properties are incredibly expensive, and the price is usually influenced by the amenities and additional services attached to the property.
Private Luxury Villas
If you are traveling with loved ones and want more privacy, opt for a private luxury villa rather than a beachfront hotel. These big and lavish villas are architectural marvels that make you feel like royalty when you are on vacation. The best villas have indoor or outdoor pools, drivers, housekeepers, gyms, and luxury spas. However, the cost of staying in a private villa is on the high side and can run into the five figures weekly.
Shortlet Apartments
If you are traveling to St. Barth on a limited budget and planning to stay for more than two weeks, consider short-term apartments like Airbnbs and studio apartments. These options come with kitchens, so you can cook your own food instead of ordering all the time, which will also save you money. However, they don't come with the additional bespoke services that are usually attached to villas and hotels.
Concierge-managed Rentals
You can book your accommodations on your own before you get to the country, but this comes with risks. Since you can't actually see the villa or apartment, you don't know if the details on the listing are accurate or if the place is safe. Alternatively, going for concierge-managed rentals will increase your chances of making a better choice. These service providers help with selecting and vetting properties on your behalf. They can also make arrangements for additional services like airport transfers, private chefs, cleaning, and boat charter. It's an all-inclusive service.
Guesthouses & Family Cottages
If you can't afford the luxurious private villas but you don't want short-term apartments or hotels, you can go for family cottages or guesthouses. These buildings have a homely feeling but may still come with additional packages like drivers, concierge services, and feeding if you pay a little extra. They come with staff on standby so you can get everything you want in one go.
These are among the most common accommodation options during vacations in St. Barth. Pick one while planning your vacation itinerary to make things much easier for you when you finally get there.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.