Types of Surgical Errors You Can File a Claim For
Las Vegas is a vibrant city known for its tourism, entertainment, and growing residential communities. Along with its busy lifestyle comes a strong healthcare system that serves both residents and visitors.
While most medical procedures are performed safely, mistakes can still happen. When a surgical error causes harm, many patients consider speaking with a Las Vegas surgical error attorney to better understand their legal options.
Surgical errors can lead to serious physical pain, emotional stress, and long-term medical complications. Not every poor outcome is considered malpractice, but when a mistake occurs due to negligence, patients may have the right to file a claim. Understanding the types of surgical errors that can lead to legal action is an important first step.
What Is Considered a Surgical Error?
A surgical error occurs when a preventable mistake is made before, during, or after surgery that causes harm to a patient. These errors may result from poor planning, lack of communication, or failure to follow proper medical procedures.
To file a claim, it must usually be shown that the healthcare provider failed to meet accepted medical standards and that this failure caused injury.
1. Wrong-Site or Wrong-Procedure Surgery
One of the most serious surgical errors is operating on the wrong body part or performing the wrong procedure. These mistakes are often the result of poor communication or inadequate verification before surgery.
Such errors can cause unnecessary pain, extended recovery time, and additional surgeries.
2. Surgical Instruments Left Inside the Body
Leaving sponges, tools, or other surgical items inside a patient is a serious and preventable error. This can lead to infections, pain, and further medical treatment.
These types of errors often support a claim because they clearly demonstrate a failure to follow proper surgical protocols.
3. Anesthesia Errors
Anesthesia mistakes can be extremely dangerous. Errors may include administering too much or too little anesthesia, failing to monitor vital signs, or using the wrong medication.
Anesthesia errors can result in brain damage, breathing problems, or even death, making them a common reason for surgical error claims.
4. Nerve or Organ Damage
Accidental damage to nerves or organs during surgery can cause long-term or permanent injury. While some risk exists in all surgeries, excessive or avoidable damage may indicate negligence.
These injuries can affect mobility, organ function, and quality of life.
5. Infections Due to Poor Sterilization
Surgical infections may occur if proper hygiene and sterilization procedures are not followed. Infections can lead to extended hospital stays, additional surgeries, and serious health complications.
Preventable infections may be grounds for a surgical error claim.
6. Improper Post-Surgical Care
Errors do not always happen in the operating room. Failing to monitor patients properly after surgery, ignoring signs of complications, or giving incorrect discharge instructions can also cause harm.
Poor follow-up care may delay treatment and worsen injuries.
When a Surgical Error Becomes a Legal Claim
Not every complication leads to a valid claim. A successful case usually requires proof that the error was preventable and directly caused harm. Medical records, expert opinions, and proper documentation play an important role.
Key Takeaways
Surgical errors are preventable mistakes that cause patient harm.
Wrong-site surgery and retained instruments are serious errors.
Anesthesia mistakes can have severe consequences.
Infections and post-surgical care failures may support claims.
Legal action depends on proving negligence and injury.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.