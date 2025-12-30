Beyond Interiors: How Thoughtful Landscape Design Defines True Luxury Homes

In luxury home design, attention to detail is what separates a beautiful space from an exceptional one. While interiors often receive the most focus—custom millwork, natural stone, curated lighting—the exterior of a home plays an equally important role in shaping how a property is experienced.

From a designer’s perspective, true luxury begins before the front door. The approach to a home, the way materials transition from hardscape to softscape, and how outdoor spaces are framed all contribute to the first impression—and that impression sets expectations for everything that follows.

Today’s most refined homes are designed holistically, with interior and exterior spaces treated as one cohesive environment rather than separate projects.