How to Evaluate a Plastic Surgeon’s Results and Work

Before-and-After Photos

Even if the doctor has the right credentials, you’ll still need proof. You have to see before-and-after photos. It’s the only way to know if surgeons can really back up their claims. You get a clear sense of their skill and attention to detail.

What do you look for in these photos?

You want to see if a doctor can handle different body types. It will help you confirm the surgeon’s skills. But at the same time, you should be looking for patients with a body type similar to yours. That way, you can visualize what the procedure could do for you.

Don’t settle for old, poorly lit images. It will make it harder to judge a doctor’s work. These photos should be recent. You don’t want to assess a surgeon’s skills based on a procedure done years ago.

When you review actual results, you can decide if the surgeon’s work truly matches what you want.