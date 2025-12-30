Loft Conversion Design: Maximizing Space in London's Period Properties

Rear dormers fall under permitted development rights in most London boroughs, but the 2020 amendments created new constraints. The dormer can't exceed the existing roof plane, can't be higher than the highest point of the roof, and must be set back at least 200mm from the eaves.

We've developed a formula for maximum dormer width: measure the rear roof width, subtract 1 meter for fire separation, then subtract another 400mm for the dormer cheeks. On a typical 4-meter-wide terrace, this leaves approximately 2.6 meters of usable dormer width—just enough for a double bedroom layout.

Front dormers require full planning permission. Conservation areas add another layer: any external alteration affecting the building's character needs consent. Dormers matching the existing architectural language achieve 70% approval rates versus 30% for contemporary designs in conservation zones.

The thermal performance requirements changed in June 2022 under Part L. New roof elements must achieve U-values of 0.15 W/m²K or better. This translates to 200mm of PIR insulation between rafters plus 50mm of continuous insulation—thickness that directly conflicts with headroom requirements.