Kitchen remodeling in Sacramento isn’t just about prettier cabinets; it’s a big-value home decision in a market where many homeowners are protecting (and improving) a major asset. With Sacramento County’s median sold home price reported at around $522,000 in 2025, the right remodel can pay off in daily comfort and resale appeal.
But Sacramento remodels also come with real-world hurdles: permits, older-home surprises, and coordinating multiple trades. The City of Sacramento notes permits are required for many remodeling projects (especially when electrical, plumbing, or structural work is involved). And permit costs can be a meaningful line item, Kitchen Mart’s Sacramento guide cites typical permit costs of about $500–$1,500 for a kitchen remodel.
Timeline reality check: many kitchen remodels land in the 6–12 week range for the build phase, depending on scope, materials, and inspections. Some contractors estimate 4–8 weeks for smaller-to-mid projects and recommend budgeting 8–12 weeks for bigger structural changes.
How we ranked these contractors (late-2025 snapshot)
This list is research-based, not sponsored, built from publicly available signals homeowners typically care about:
Review reputation (primarily Yelp, plus BBB presence where available)
Years in business/longevity signals
Full-service capabilities (design + build, permitting support, project management)
Notable certifications/awards (when documented)
Clear service fit for kitchen remodel, Sacramento homeowners
Note: Ratings and review counts can change quickly; consider this a late-2025 snapshot and always verify licensing and insurance before signing.
#1: GVD Renovations Inc. – The Premier Choice for Sacramento Kitchen Remodels
If you want the best balance of quality, reliability, and end-to-end service, GVD Renovations Inc. stands out as Sacramento’s top kitchen remodeling contractor in 2025.
With over 30 years of family-owned experience, a 4.9/5 rating from 921+ reviews, and an A+ BBB rating, GVD has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and communication. They handle everything, from design and permitting to cabinets, countertops, flooring, and 3D renderings, all managed by their in-house team.
Key highlights:
4.9/5 average rating (921+ verified reviews)
Awards: Best of Houzz Service, Angie’s List Super Service Award, A+ BBB
Services: Kitchen design, custom cabinetry, countertops, flooring, electrical, permits
Extras: Free consultations, 3D design previews, and flexible financing options
Website: GVD Renovations – Kitchen Remodeling Sacramento
Why they’re #1:
GVD is the complete package, licensed, insured, locally trusted, and deeply experienced. Their “design + build” process minimizes delays and stress, making them Sacramento’s go-to remodeling team in 2025.
#2: Kitchen Mart, Trusted for 50+ Years of Craftsmanship
Established in 1976, Kitchen Mart is one of Sacramento’s longest-running kitchen and bath specialists. They’re known for combining craftsmanship with clear communication, ideal for homeowners who want stability and proven results.
Highlights:
Experience: 50+ years in business
Ratings: 4.1 stars (Yelp, 128+ reviews), A+ BBB rating
Services: Kitchen and bath remodels, cabinet refacing, countertops, design assistance
Reputation: Known for organized project management and consistent workmanship
Why they rank high:
Kitchen Mart’s experience, steady reputation, and transparency make them a reliable choice for homeowners who value a “no-surprises” process.
#3: America’s Dream HomeWorks – Big Team, Big Results
For homeowners who prefer a large, systemized company, America’s Dream HomeWorks is an excellent choice. With 20+ years in business and over 300 reviews, they offer an impressive portfolio of full-service remodeling options.
Highlights:
Ratings: 4.3 stars (Yelp, 333 reviews)
Experience: 20+ years
Services: Kitchens, bathrooms, windows, siding, roofing, and more
Strengths: Financing options, large showroom, warranties
Why they rank #3:
They’re a one-stop remodeler capable of handling major projects efficiently, great for homeowners who want structure and options from a well-organized team.
#4: Good Life Construction – For Multi-Project Homeowners
Good Life Construction earns praise for delivering quality remodels beyond kitchens — think whole-home and exterior upgrades. With hundreds of strong reviews, they’re known for reliability, excellent communication, and clear timelines.
Highlights:
Ratings: 4.6 stars (Yelp, 257 reviews)
Services: Kitchen remodeling, additions, dry rot repair, exteriors, decks
Strengths: Licensed general contractor; solid for full-home upgrades
Why they rank #4:
Perfect for homeowners who want one company to handle multiple projects, from the kitchen to the exterior, with consistent quality.
#5: Valley Design Construction – Personalized Service, Excellent Reviews
Smaller doesn’t mean less capable. Valley Design Construction is a boutique firm that wins on customer satisfaction and direct attention from its leadership team.
Highlights:
Ratings: 5.0 stars (Yelp, 34 reviews)
Strengths: Close client collaboration, attention to detail, transparent pricing
Best for: Homeowners who prefer personal oversight and communication
Why they rank #5:
Clients highlight the company’s responsiveness and honesty, ideal for those who want a hands-on remodeling experience.
#6: Vostok Construction – High-End Craftsmanship with Top Ratings
Vostok Construction stands out for craftsmanship and reliability. Their 4.9-star average from nearly 60 reviews speaks volumes about their attention to quality.
Highlights:
Ratings: 4.9 stars (Yelp, 58 reviews)
Services: Kitchen and bathroom remodels, flooring, painting, tile
Strengths: Excellent workmanship and customer communication
Why they rank #6:
If quality and detail are your top priorities, Vostok’s reputation for consistent excellence makes them a top-tier option.
#7: FO Remodeling – Reliable, Fast, and Consistent
FO Remodeling continues to gain traction in Sacramento for its clean, modern remodels and reliable service. With dozens of verified reviews, they’re a great pick for mid-sized kitchen projects.
Highlights:
Ratings: 4.8 stars (Yelp, 77 reviews)
Services: Kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, tile, lighting
Strengths: Quick turnaround times and competitive pricing
Why they rank #7:
Homeowners praise FO Remodeling’s professionalism, project speed, and post-completion support.
#8: Solid Construction & Design – For Stylish, Design-Forward Kitchens
If design aesthetics matter as much as build quality, Solid Construction & Design is worth shortlisting. Their creative kitchen remodels stand out for functionality and flow.
Highlights:
Ratings: 4.5 stars (Yelp, 53 reviews)
Services: Kitchen and bathroom remodels, additions, design-build projects
Strengths: Strong design team, creative layouts, attention to finishes
Why they rank #8:
Great for homeowners who want modern, visually appealing remodels guided by design professionals.
#9: Rose Remodeling – Established, Transparent, and Easy to Work With
Rose Remodeling delivers dependable kitchen remodels with a focus on clear communication. Their reviews show strong consistency, and clients highlight professionalism.
Highlights:
Ratings: 4.1 stars (Yelp, 123 reviews)
Services: Kitchen and bath remodels, flooring, cabinetry, home updates
Strengths: Communication, scheduling, post-job follow-up
Why they rank #9:
Rose Remodeling is perfect for homeowners who value predictability and steady communication during the remodel.
#10: Chriswell Home Improvements – A Long-Standing Name for Smaller Projects
While not the top-rated on this list, Chriswell Home Improvements is a known Sacramento name with extensive remodeling experience. They’re a decent choice for straightforward, smaller-scale kitchen work.
Highlights:
Ratings: 2.8 stars (Yelp, 91 reviews)
Experience: Many years in local home improvement
Services: Kitchen, windows, siding, energy-efficient upgrades
Why they rank #10:
Chriswell makes the list for experience, but their mixed review profile means homeowners should request detailed scopes and references before proceeding.
