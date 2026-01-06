Creativity in the age of AI: Who works harder—humans or machines?

A

I see AI as a tool—a right hand, not a replacement for creativity. It’s a technological breakthrough that allows us to delegate repetitive tasks and focus on big-picture ideas and strategy.

In my projects, I still rely on brainstorming sessions. And so far, no idea generated by ChatGPT has outperformed a human-born concept.

To be creative, content creators need something many rarely have: free time. We’re usually consumed by day-to-day tasks, not thinking about how to make the next viral video. So if I can delegate reporting, data analysis, or summaries—I absolutely will.

AI also helps us explore new markets that were previously out of reach. I can now research competitors in any country and language in just 10 minutes, extract key insights, analyze methods, and go beyond my usual frameworks. All thanks to new technologies.