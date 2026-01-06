How Portugal’s Golden Visa Funds Compare to Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate under the Golden Visa involves purchasing property that meets specific criteria. The minimum threshold is 500,000 euros for standard properties in designated interior regions, or lower amounts like 350,000 euros for rehabilitation projects in low-density areas. This route appeals to those who value owning a physical asset, which can serve as a holiday home or generate rental income.

One key benefit is the potential for capital appreciation. Properties in Portugal have shown steady growth, especially in underserved regions where demand is rising due to tourism and remote work trends. Rental yields can range from 3% to 5% annually, depending on location and management. For hands-on investors, this provides direct control over the asset, allowing decisions on renovations or leasing strategies.

However, challenges abound. Acquisition costs include transfer taxes of 5% to 6.5%, plus stamp duty at 0.8%. Annual property taxes, known as IMI, add 0.3% to 0.45% of the assessed value. Rental income faces a flat 28% tax rate, reducing net returns. Management can be demanding, involving maintenance, tenant screening, and compliance with local regulations. In restricted areas, options are limited to commercial properties or rehab projects, which may require on-site due diligence and expert oversight.

Liquidity is another consideration. Selling a property involves finding buyers, paying agent commissions, and navigating market fluctuations, which can delay exits. For those without local networks, this adds complexity.