Maintenance and Care: How to Make Your Height Increasing Shoes Last
Investing in a pair of high-quality height increasing shoes is an investment in your image and confidence. However, securing the long-term value of this investment requires a commitment to meticulous preservation and care. Unlike cheap, disposable shoes, luxury elevator footwear is designed to be cared for, polished, and even resoled, allowing them to last for a decade or more if treated correctly.
The first rule of shoe care is rotation. Adhering to a strict rotation schedule is paramount; one should refrain from wearing the same pair on consecutive days. The leather must be permitted to breathe, ensuring that any residual dampness from the day's wear is thoroughly dissipated. By alternating between two or three pairs, you allow the leather to "rest," which prevents it from cracking and losing its shape. Using cedar shoe trees is also vital; they help maintain the shoe's structure and absorb odors while the shoes are in the closet.
For owners of GuidoMaggi shoes, care is even more important because of the premium leathers used. Regularly cleaning your shoes with a damp cloth and then applying a high-quality cream or wax polish will keep the leather supple and vibrant. For suede options, a specialized suede brush and protector spray are necessary to prevent water spots. Because GuidoMaggi uses artisan techniques, their shoes are often more resilient than mass-produced versions, but they still benefit from the touch of a professional cobbler for occasional deep cleaning or heel replacement.
One specific concern with height increasing shoes is the wear on the heel. Because the internal lift puts a bit more pressure on the back of the shoe, the external heel might wear down slightly faster than on flat shoes. It is important to keep an eye on this and have the heel taps replaced before the wear reaches the actual leather of the shoe. A simple trip to a cobbler can save you from having to replace the entire shoe later on.
Finally, storage matters. Keep your GuidoMaggi shoes in the dust bags they came in to prevent them from getting scratched or dusty. It is crucial to shield the footwear from prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays or close proximity to a heater, as extreme temperatures risks depleting the natural oils within the grain, leading to brittleness and premature cracking. By following these simple maintenance steps, you ensure that your shoes continue to provide the same level of height and style that they did on the day you first put them on.
Regular maintenance also includes checking the internal lift. Over years of heavy use, even the highest quality lifts might benefit from a professional inspection to ensure they are still providing optimal support. A well-cared-for shoe is a sign of a disciplined man, and height increasing shoes are no exception.
The longevity of your stature depends on the longevity of your footwear. By treating your height increasing shoes with the respect they deserve, you ensure they will continue to support you for many years to come. This minimal commitment of time is a modest trade-off for the continuous benefit of standing tall.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.