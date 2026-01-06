Rethinking the Getaway: Alternative Travel Options Women Are Choosing Now

Travel has always promised escape, but for many women, the traditional idea of a getaway is starting to feel narrow. The same hotel rooms, the same crowded itineraries, the same pressure to “see everything” before heading home exhausted. Increasingly, women are looking for alternatives that feel restorative without being isolating, social without being overwhelming, and structured enough to feel safe while still leaving room for spontaneity.

You can see the shift right away in how trips are planned. Resorts and solo city breaks aren’t always the default anymore. More people are gravitating toward experiences that already come with a sense of community and ease, which is why adult summer camps appeal, especially settings like Camp Social where the structure is there but nothing feels forced.