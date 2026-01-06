What Are the Most Prevalent Car Accident Injuries?
The outcome of a car accident is unpredictable. Sometimes it is just a sore neck; other times, life will never be the same.
“If you have ever driven through West Virginia, you know those roads are wild. The sharp turns and surprise fog are just the right recipe for everything going wrong,” says West Virginia motor vehicle accident lawyer Jan Dils of Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law.
Knowing the usual injuries helps you understand what to look out for and when to seek medical attention. This guide explores common injuries in West Virginia motor vehicle accidents.
Whiplash
Whiplash is the most reported injury after a motor vehicle accident. It occurs when your neck gets whipped back and forth, which strains its tendons and ligaments, especially if someone slams into you from behind.
It does not even need to be a severe crash, either; even minor fender-benders can leave you feeling like a bobblehead. At first, you might shrug it off; minor stiffness here, some random headaches there, feeling woozy. But whiplash can sneak up on you and get a lot worse.
While it may not feel as bad at first, whiplash when left unaddressed can get nasty and stick around way longer than you would want, so ensure you see a doctor as soon as possible.
Broken Bones
Broken bones happen a lot in car crashes, especially when speed is a factor or someone gets T-boned at an intersection. Your arms, legs, ribs, and maybe even your pelvis can take a serious hit.
Fractures can happen in different places and vary in severity. Sometimes it is just a clean crack, where you only need to slap on a cast, and you are good as new in a few weeks. Other times, you are looking at surgery, metal rods, and months of physical therapy. Most times, considerable pain, swelling, and abnormality where there should not be, accompany injuries.
Do not take fractures lightly, even if it feels like just a little crack; consult a doctor. Skip that step, and you could be stuck with pain and may have a tougher time seeking compensation.
Head Injuries
Next on the list of common injuries on West Virginia roads are head injuries. Head injuries usually happen when you hit the car's internal components and structure, like the steering wheel, roof, or a window. They can even occur just from the impact itself.
Head injuries range from a mild concussion to a full-on traumatic brain injury. Think dizziness, memory loss, confusion, or even losing consciousness. Sometimes the symptoms are a surprise; other times, they are fashionably late, showing up hours or even days later.
Any hit to the head is a critical concern, so it's essential to get yourself checked out by a doctor, even if you are feeling fine. Better safe than sorry.
Soft Tissue Injuries
Last on this list are soft tissue injuries. These sneaky injuries can wreck you for weeks or months if you are unlucky. They can include damaged muscles, ligaments, or tendons.
These injuries include sprains, strains, and bruising. While they might not sound severe, the pain, swelling, and stiffness they cause can limit your movement and linger for weeks or months.
The last thing you want to do after soft tissue injuries is skip the doctor’s visit. The pain can linger longer than expected, or worse, mess up your chances of recovering fair compensation if you sue.
Working with a Lawyer
If you get injured because of someone else’s negligence, you should not be stuck with the bill. Also, you would have to deal with insurers, which can be a headache, especially when you are just trying to get back on your feet.
That is where a motor vehicle accident lawyer comes in. They will do the heavy lifting in your case. They fight so you do not have to, so you can focus on getting better. However, not every lawyer will do this, so ensure you choose the right one; ask around, check reviews, and speak to them to check compatibility.
Conclusion
Being aware of the potential injuries you might face after a car accident will allow you to take measures to ensure you heal properly. A doctor’s consultation will lend better insight into the extent of these injuries. Always seek the counsel of a trusted car accident lawyer; they will guide you through the entire process of securing compensation for your losses.
