What Are the Most Prevalent Car Accident Injuries?

The outcome of a car accident is unpredictable. Sometimes it is just a sore neck; other times, life will never be the same.

“If you have ever driven through West Virginia, you know those roads are wild. The sharp turns and surprise fog are just the right recipe for everything going wrong,” says West Virginia motor vehicle accident lawyer Jan Dils of Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law.

Knowing the usual injuries helps you understand what to look out for and when to seek medical attention. This guide explores common injuries in West Virginia motor vehicle accidents.