What to Know When Hiring a Criminal Defense Lawyer

Criminal charges upset you. In Virginia, facing the criminal justice system means navigating complex state laws and court procedures that can significantly impact your future. Expect to be anxious, uncertain, and full of questions about what comes next.

"Here's the thing: having the right lawyer makes all the difference. The process of hiring one shouldn't add to your stress. It should be the first step toward getting some peace of mind," says Karin Riley Porter, an established Virginia criminal defense lawyer from Karin Riley Porter Criminal Defense Attorney. Understanding what to look for in a criminal defense attorney will help you make an informed decision.

This article breaks down what you need to consider when hiring a criminal defense lawyer in Virginia so that you can move forward with confidence.