Why Choose TrustWorks in the USA for Private Label Gummy Manufacturing?

TrustWorks takes quality very seriously; this is done by taking strict testing measures at every stage of the production process. Their manufacturing facility in Los Angeles is both FDA and GMP certified.

This ensures that every batch rolling out of this facility meets the highest quality standards. They also have ISO 9001 certifications, which show that there’s a capable management team in place to steer the operations.

The management team consists of veterans in the supplement manufacturing space, and they have a combined experience of more than 50 years. Each part of the production process is carefully monitored using the latest technology.

Every ingredient is properly catalogued and tracked so that the exact source of a bad batch, if any, can be easily checked and improved. They use advanced manufacturing technology and modern processes make gummies that are consistent in taste, texture, and potency.

Once the products are ready, a sample for each batch gets sent to third-party labs for further testing and verifying label claims. When you work with TrustWorks, there’s an underlying guarantee that your customers will trust and love the product.

Having worked on over a thousand projects successfully, TrustWorks understands what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to formulating high-quality gummies.