Exploring the Pros and Cons of Living in Arlington, TX
Nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington, Texas, is more than just home to the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. With its lively entertainment districts, suburban charm, and strategic location, many are considering whether relocating to Arlington, TX, is the right move for them. If you're weighing the decision, understanding the pros and cons of living in Arlington, TX, is crucial.
The Pros of Living in Arlington, TX
Strategic Location: Arlington's location is one of its greatest assets. Situated roughly halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, residents enjoy the benefits of both cities while avoiding some of the daily congestion associated with living directly in them.
Thriving Entertainment Scene: From AT&T Stadium to Six Flags and the world-renowned Globe Life Field, there's no shortage of excitement in Arlington. These attractions offer not only entertainment but also employment opportunities and economic growth.
Affordability: While Texas as a whole is often touted as affordable, Arlington offers particularly reasonable real estate prices compared to nearby metropolitan areas. This makes it attractive for families and professionals alike who want suburban life without breaking the bank.
Educational Institutions: The University of Texas at Arlington draws students from all over the world and brings a youthful energy to the city. In addition, public schooling options are varied and improving, appealing to families with children.
Outdoor and Green Spaces: Tired of the city bustle? Lake Arlington, River Legacy Parks, and a range of local green spaces provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and peaceful retreats.
The Cons of Living in Arlington, TX
Lack of Public Transportation: One major downside to moving to Arlington, Texas, is limited access to comprehensive public transit. Those without a personal vehicle might find daily commuting challenging, especially if working outside of the city.
Traffic and Infrastructure: As with much of the DFW area, traffic congestion—particularly during event days—can disrupt commute times and create headaches for residents.
Extreme Summer Heat: Like much of Texas, Arlington experiences sweltering summers. High humidity and temperatures often above 100°F can be tough to adjust to, particularly for those moving from cooler climates.
Property Taxes: Although the cost of living remains fair, Texas's lack of state income tax is often offset by higher property taxes, which can still affect overall affordability, especially for homeowners.
No Centralized Downtown: Arlington lacks a traditional, walkable downtown compared to other Texas cities, limiting urban lifestyle options for those seeking a vibrant city center feel.
Making the Move
When evaluating if Arlington, TX is a good place to live, your individual lifestyle, priorities, and family needs will ultimately determine your answer. But whether you're moving for work, school, or simply a change of pace, there’s plenty to like about Arlington if the pros align with your preferences.
Moving can be a daunting process, but planning ahead makes all the difference. A trusted moving company in Arlington, TX can ensure your transition is smooth, efficient, and stress-free. From safely transporting belongings to offering local insights, securing reliable Arlington, TX moving company services can simplify your relocation experience and allow you to focus on settling into your new community.
Final Thoughts
Relocating to Arlington, TX comes with its pros and cons, like any city. Balancing affordability, accessibility, and entertainment offerings against infrastructure and climate concerns will help determine whether this Texas hub is the right fit for you. Powered by its unique position within the DFW metroplex and a strong, evolving community, many find that Arlington strikes just the right balance.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.