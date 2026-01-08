Is Berkeley, CA Your Next Home? What to Know About Demographics, Cost, and Lifestyle

As of 2023, approximately 120,223 residents call Berkeley home. The city’s median age is 32.9, indicating a relatively young population, unsurprising given the presence of UC Berkeley and associated academic institutions.

Berkeley is racially and ethnically diverse. Based on 2020 census data:

50.2% White (non-Hispanic)

19.9% Asian (non-Hispanic)

13.7% Hispanic or Latino (any race)

7.6% Black or African American (non-Hispanic)

The remaining portion is multiracial or of other backgrounds

Roughly 23.2% of residents are foreign-born, reflecting the city’s global appeal and cultural diversity. This combination creates a socially dynamic environment, ideal for individuals who value inclusivity and multiculturalism.