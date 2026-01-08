What Should a Healthy Nursery Include in 2026

A healthy nursery generally starts with surface materials, since walls, floors, and furniture make up most of what your baby is exposed to.

Research from Sustainably Kind Living breaks down why low VOC paints and water based finishes remain foundational for reducing airborne irritants. These finishes off gas far less than conventional paints, which helps create cleaner air from day one.

It’s all part of an approach that ties in with sustainable design practices for all sorts of spaces, not just nurseries. So even if you’re more interested in luxury interiors, you need to take note of trends like this.