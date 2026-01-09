A New Chapter of Opulence: How the 65+ Generation Is Redefining Luxury Living

Because of this, it is important to make sure your health coverage is strong enough to support your lifestyle over time. Some upscale communities offer access to concierge-style medical practices that provide longer appointments and easier access to physicians. These arrangements often come with annual membership fees, and Medicare usually does not cover those fees. While Medicare may still pay for covered services such as lab work or imaging, the cost of belonging to the practice, which can easily range from $1,500 to over $10,000, is generally paid out of pocket.