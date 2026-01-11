Smart Cannabis Shopping: What Every Consumer Should Look For

Visual cues will never fail you, and if you’re buying flowers in jars or packages where they’re visible, you can easily determine what “good” actually looks like.

See if the tiny crystals all over the bud (known as trichomes) look shimmering and intact. If the buds look dusty, chances are they were packaged poorly and won’t be of good quality. The more trichomes it has, the higher quality the bud will offer.

Also, check the colours. Flowers with deep purples, bright oranges, or luscious greens is an indicator of good quality. If you see brown, hay-like buds, they’re probably too old to be enjoyable at all.

Pro tip: Keep an eye out for the seeds and stems. High-quality cannabis should have very few stems and no seeds at all. Their presence is a sign of poor growing methods, meaning you’ll be left coughing with teary eyes and no experience of flavour.