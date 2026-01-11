Smart Cannabis Shopping: What Every Consumer Should Look For
Thankfully, the days of meeting a shady dealer in a parking lot to buy some weed are behind us. Shopping for cannabis today is a more curated and luxurious experience than that. Walk into any dispensary in Canada, and you’ll find a high-end retail shop with all the bells and whistles: vapes, classic flowers, concentrates, pre-rolls, and even edibles.
That said, the sheer number of options can often be so overwhelming that you may need some cannabis to calm down before you even start exploring. The solution? Be a “smart shopper” to ensure that you’re purchasing the good stuff. Follow this checklist to shop smart with quality products at True North Cannabis and similar retailers.
1. Don’t Skip the Pack Date
Cannabis isn’t like fine wine, so it typically doesn’t age well. The THC starts breaking down into CBN, and the terpenes (that are responsible for your cannabis’s smell and taste) evaporate. What you’re left with is a hit of green that will just make you sleepy, and that’s not what you’d like, is it?
Always look at the ‘Packaged On’ or ‘Packaging Date’ on the product label. Try to get something that was packed within the last couple of months to stay on the safe side. Properly sealed packs can keep the cannabis fresh for longer periods, but the fresher they are, the better. Old cannabis is often harsh on your throat and definitely won’t give you the enjoyable high you’re looking for.
2. Don’t Stick to THC Levels
We’re no strangers to searching for the most potent products. The ones that get you “really” high, but they aren’t always the best either. If you’ve ever done the dishes after a high THC dose and found yourself staring at the bubbles endlessly, you know what we’re talking about.
Go beyond seeing the THC percentage. Look at the product’s terpene profile, as terpenes decide the vibe of what you’re picking up. A strain with 20% THC and 3% of myrcene, for example, will give you a potent high that also eases your mind and lets you forget about the world for a little while. If you’re heading into a Friday night binge-watch or catching up with your roomie, a good mix of THC and terp will set the relaxed mood like nothing else.
3. Pay Attention to How It Looks
Visual cues will never fail you, and if you’re buying flowers in jars or packages where they’re visible, you can easily determine what “good” actually looks like.
See if the tiny crystals all over the bud (known as trichomes) look shimmering and intact. If the buds look dusty, chances are they were packaged poorly and won’t be of good quality. The more trichomes it has, the higher quality the bud will offer.
Also, check the colours. Flowers with deep purples, bright oranges, or luscious greens is an indicator of good quality. If you see brown, hay-like buds, they’re probably too old to be enjoyable at all.
Pro tip: Keep an eye out for the seeds and stems. High-quality cannabis should have very few stems and no seeds at all. Their presence is a sign of poor growing methods, meaning you’ll be left coughing with teary eyes and no experience of flavour.
4. Do the Sniff Test
Dispensaries across Downtown Toronto[1] (and all over Canada, for that matter) offer sensory jars because they know how seasoned shoppers look for quality products: using their noses! Your body chemistry is unique, and it’s an excellent guiding light for choosing cannabis you will enjoy. If there are sensory jars or any type of packaging where you can smell the buds, do it. Different strains have different smells due to their terpene profiles, and the ones you find amazing are likely to be a good match.
Even if you’re shopping online, look for words like “citrusy,” “musky,” “pine,” “lavender,” “gassy,” and similar terms, as they’re often used to describe how different strains smell, based on their terp.
5. Check for Testing and Transparency
Smart shoppers rely on brands with transparent growing practices. Knowing the story behind the flower is how you can understand whether it will give you a good high or be a waste of your money. Poor-quality cannabis is also harmful, so steering clear of it is a must.
When shopping for products, check if it has a Certificate of Analysis (COA) available or, at least, has these details mentioned on its label:
Presence of CBC or CBG
CBD and THC levels
Licensed production information
Find the Right Flower
The next time you’re cannabis shopping, keep these tips in mind. Always check the packaging date, label information, and appearance and aroma of the buds, and look beyond the THC percentage. Also, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to speak with the shop’s or dispensary’s budtender.’ Their expertise is your greatest resource, so ask them your questions to find what you’re really looking for. Happy shopping!
