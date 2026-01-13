Meme Coins in 2026: Smart Bet or Risky Gamble?

January was off to a great start for the meme token space as a whole. Pepe was one of the leaders of this rally, with a 70% price increase over the week, but it didn’t do it alone. Other notable meme coins, such as Bonk, Floki, Pudgy Penguins, and Shiba Inu, all saw increases of 10% or more. This was an interesting development, since these meme coins have outperformed most AI-related projects that normally get a lot of attention during bull markets.