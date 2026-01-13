Speculative Form — Exploring New Possibilities Between Design and Technology

Jiang's approach is distinctly interdisciplinary: she combined principles of environmental science, interaction design, and artificial intelligence to create an experience that felt both educational and visionary. Visitors could observe how the AI monitored plant health, predicted growth or decay, and recommended care strategies – essentially demonstrating an intelligent gardener's mindset. Many attendees were drawn to this blend of ecology and high-tech design. GreenHub invited them to reflect on a near future where smart systems assist in ecological stewardship. Instead of technology being a gadget that distracts from nature, Jiang portrayed it as a tool that could empower environmental care. Some visitors noted that the installation made them rethink how urban parks and gardens might operate if imbued with AI – could cities one day have "digital greenkeepers" that nurture plant life using data-driven care? The consensus was that Jiang's work managed to be pragmatic in its use of real data and AI, yet imaginative in how it foresaw a healthier, more connected relationship between people, technology, and the natural world.