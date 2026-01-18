How to Stay Cool at Night

Waking up hot and uncomfortable can ruin your sleep and even your day. If you often find yourself tossing and turning around, kicking off the blankets and waking up sweating, it might be possible that your body is struggling to regulate its temperature while you are in rest mode.

Well, staying cool at night is essential for restful and uninterrupted sleep. Although fans and bedding can help, but only to a certain extent. The most important factor is often overlooked in this case and that is: sleeping on a mattress that keeps you cool. Your mattress plays a major role in how heat builds up or vanishes overnight.

This blog will cover simple ways you can stay cool at night and also why choosing the right mattress can make all the difference.