How to Stay Cool at Night
Waking up hot and uncomfortable can ruin your sleep and even your day. If you often find yourself tossing and turning around, kicking off the blankets and waking up sweating, it might be possible that your body is struggling to regulate its temperature while you are in rest mode.
Well, staying cool at night is essential for restful and uninterrupted sleep. Although fans and bedding can help, but only to a certain extent. The most important factor is often overlooked in this case and that is: sleeping on a mattress that keeps you cool. Your mattress plays a major role in how heat builds up or vanishes overnight.
This blog will cover simple ways you can stay cool at night and also why choosing the right mattress can make all the difference.
Why Staying Cool at Night Matters
As a part of your sleep cycle, the body naturally lowers its core temperature. When excess heat gets trapped, especially when you’re using dense or non-breathable mattresses, this cooling process gets interrupted. The result? A restless sleep with frequent wake-ups and a poor recovery.
The following are the common causes of overheating at night:
Mattresses that trap body heat
Poor airflow in the bedroom
Heavy bedding or synthetic fabrics
High humidity levels
When the heat fails to escape, it becomes harder to achieve quality sleep.
Simple Ways to Stay Cool at Night
Before you upgrade your mattress, here are a few small adjustments that you can make in order to reduce nighttime overheating:
1. Keep Your Bedroom Cool
The proper sleeping temperature for the human body is between 60°F and 67°F. Use fans, air-conditioning or improved ventilation to create a continuous and uniform airflow.
2. Choose Breathable Bedding
Cotton, bamboo or linen are the sources of ultra-lightweight sheets which allow the heat and moisture to evade instead of trapping them against your skin.
3. Wear Cooling Sleepwear
Natural, moisture-wicking fabrics will help the body lose the heat that they have absorbed to keep the body cool during the night.
4. Avoid Heat Before Bed
Hot showers, heavy meals and intense workouts will raise your core temperature if done too close to bedtime. They will make it even harder to cool down. Try to avoid them.
Even though these tips can help, they can only do so much if your mattress is the one that holds heat.
The Importance of Your Mattress to Keep You Cool
The mattress you lie on is the item that is most liable to heat you up during the night, as you are in it for several hours. Ordinary memory foam mattresses generally trap heat, while next-generation mattresses slowly release it.
A mattress that keeps you cool is made of breathable foams, temperature-regulating covers and airflow-enhancing coil systems, which cooperate to avoid heat from accumulating. Thus, the quickest fix for hot sleepers is to get a new mattress, which is the best long-term solution.
The 7 Best Cooling Mattresses That Will Keep You From Getting Hot At Night
The following mattresses are among the best when it comes to keeping you cool at night:
Amerisleep AS3
A perfectly relatable medium-feel mattress that has a cooling cover and breathable foam, which supports all the right places and helps in releasing heat at the same time, thus making it great for all sleeping positions.
Zoma Start
A very economical option with gel-infused foam and a breathable cover designed to dissipate heat and moisture, thus enhancing the cooling effect as well as increasing comfort through the night.
Naturepedic EOS Classic
An environmentally friendly hybrid mattress with the options of personalized firmness and fantastic airflow, all in all, it is perfect for eco-aware and chemical-sensitive sleepers.
Zoma Boost
A luxury hybrid mattress consisting of graphite-infused foam that not only absorbs heat but also provides a responsive, recovery-oriented comfort.
Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe
A luxury hybrid composed of graphite-infused foam that eliminates heat while giving responsive, recovery-oriented comfort.
Helix Midnight Luxe
A releasing pressure hybrid with cooling foams and zoned support which is specially made to keep side sleepers comfortable and cool.
Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid
A thick but airy hybrid that provides deep pressure relief without heat trap, ideal for those sleepers who like the softest touch.
Conclusion
Not having to deal with heat at night is not just a matter of comfort but also a prerequisite for quality sleep and well-being. Though changing your bedding and the temperature of the room do things, the mattress still remains the predominant factor in your sleeping situation.
In case you are one of those who suffer from nighttime heat and thus have sleepless nights, purchasing a mattress that keeps you cool can be a very significant decision regarding your sleep. The right mattress will maintain your body temperature at a pleasant level, decrease the frequency of your waking up during the night and make you arise feeling revitalized and energetic.
