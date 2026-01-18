Renovated Properties: Your Key to Greece’s Golden Visa from €250,000
Greece’s Golden Visa program has been welcoming investors since 2013, attracting over 25,000 participants worldwide.
The program provides a 5-year residence permit for the entire family, renewable indefinitely. Processing takes 3–6 months, eligibility requirements are straightforward, and the benefits of EU residency are substantial.
When Greece raised its minimum investment thresholds to €400,000–€800,000, demand for options preserving the original €250,000 entry point surged. Renovation and conversion projects – transforming former offices or aparthotels into modern residential apartments – became a focal point for investors.
This article explains what renovated properties are, why they are attractive, and how investors can navigate the process from property selection to obtaining a Golden Visa.
Overview of the Program
The Greek Golden Visa is designed for non-EU investors who wish to acquire property in Greece. Key highlights:
Residence permit: 5 years, renewable indefinitely
Family inclusion: spouse, children up to 21, and parents
Residency requirements: you do not need to live in Greece continuously. One visit for biometrics is sufficient.
Benefits for permit holders:
Travel freely across the Schengen Zone
Open Greek and international bank accounts and access assets
Expand business into European markets and optimize taxes
Study at local or international universities and access free healthcare
Gain a pathway to permanent residency and Greek citizenship
Rent out property long-term for stable income (4–6% per year)
Own a Mediterranean residence
Eligibility requirements:
Age 18 or older
No criminal record or restrictions for entering Greece or the EU
Valid health insurance
Proof of legal source of investment funds
Investment Options
Since September 1, 2024, Greece applies two investment thresholds:
€800,000 – Athens, Attica, Thessaloniki, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, and islands with populations over 3,100
€400,000 – All other regions
Properties must be at least 120 m² and can only be rented long-term.
However, the €250,000 entry point remains available in two scenarios:
Restoration – historic or culturally significant properties fully renovated by the investor within five years.
Conversion / Renovation – commercial buildings transformed into residential apartments, with the developer handling all construction and costs.
Today, renovated properties (conversion projects) are the most cost-effective and efficient route.
What Are Renovated Properties?
Renovated properties in Greece are former commercial buildings – offices or aparthotels – purchased by developers and fully converted into modern residential complexes.
Developers are required to:
Use state-of-the-art materials and technologies
Comply with European insulation standards
Install energy-efficient systems
Apply eco-friendly finishes
Investors receive ready-to-move-in apartments in modernized buildings that match the quality and comfort of new construction.
Why Investors Choose Renovation
Lower entry point: from €250,000 instead of €400,000–€800,000
Prime locations: often in historic or central areas where new development is limited
High ROI potential: Greek real estate grows 10–13% annually
Convenience and speed: the developer handles all construction, permits, and approvals
Eco-conscious approach: preserves the city’s architectural character while reducing environmental impact compared to building from scratch
Who Should Consider This Option?
Budget-conscious investors: Conversion projects allow entry at €250,000 even in high-value areas, offering a fully finished apartment while saving money.
Location-focused investors: In central Athens, new developments start at €800,000. Renovated properties allow you to acquire a residence in prestigious areas without overspending.
ROI-focused investors: Fully renovated apartments can be designed with premium layouts and high-end finishes, attracting tenants willing to pay 1.5–2x more, yielding 4–6% annual rental returns. Resale values can increase 20–30%.
Step-by-Step Process
Participation in the Golden Visa program requires careful planning. Professional guidance is essential for navigating the Greek real estate market and immigration regulations.
Astons assists investors at every stage: property selection, application submission, and receipt of residence cards.
Step 1 – Property Search:
Select properties based on budget, location, and investment goals. Viewings can be in-person or virtual. A 10% deposit secures the property.
Step 2 – Legal Due Diligence & Contract:
Astons performs a full due diligence check. Lawyers prepare and notarize the purchase agreement. Personal presence is not required – power of attorney can be used.
Step 3 – Payment & Document Preparation:
Investors pay the full property price plus taxes and fees. Documentation for the residence permit is prepared, including health insurance and proof of funds.
Step 4 – Application Submission:
Astons submits the application to Greek immigration authorities. A temporary residence permit (“White Paper”) is issued.
Step 5 – Biometrics:
Applicants over 6 years old must travel to Greece to provide fingerprints and photographs.
Step 6 – Residence Card Delivery:
Approved residence cards are produced and can be sent via Astons’ representative to the investor’s address.
Renovated properties offer an affordable, convenient, and high-potential pathway to Greece Golden Visa, combining low entry thresholds, prime locations, attractive returns, and a hassle-free experience without new construction responsibilities.
