Renovated Properties: Your Key to Greece’s Golden Visa from €250,000

Greece’s Golden Visa program has been welcoming investors since 2013, attracting over 25,000 participants worldwide.

The program provides a 5-year residence permit for the entire family, renewable indefinitely. Processing takes 3–6 months, eligibility requirements are straightforward, and the benefits of EU residency are substantial.

When Greece raised its minimum investment thresholds to €400,000–€800,000, demand for options preserving the original €250,000 entry point surged. Renovation and conversion projects – transforming former offices or aparthotels into modern residential apartments – became a focal point for investors.

This article explains what renovated properties are, why they are attractive, and how investors can navigate the process from property selection to obtaining a Golden Visa.