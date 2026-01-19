Common Exclusions in Australia Travel Insurance That Visitors Often Miss

Most policies do not cover claims arising from warlike situations or violations of local laws. This matters because travellers sometimes treat rules casually on holiday. In Australia, if an injury happens while you are doing something unlawful, the insurer may refuse the claim.

Even minor issues, such as violating local road rules that lead to an accident, can complicate claims. The most straightforward approach is to stay within the law, heed warnings, and avoid any activity that appears to be technically prohibited.