Retail Resilience and Rising First-Time Buyer Age: Why Commercial Real Estate is Pivoting in 2026

After several years of uncertainty, commercial real estate is entering 2026 with a renewed sense of confidence. While residential buyers continue to struggle with affordability and rising first-time buyer ages, commercial property is quietly regaining trust. Investors, developers, and tenants are adjusting expectations, focusing on stability, technology-driven demand, and long-term fundamentals rather than rapid growth.

Momentum began to shift in the second half of 2025 as capital markets strengthened and transaction activity picked up. Analysts point to easing inflation, improving economic growth, and more predictable interest rate conditions as major contributors. Rising interest rates and inflation trends are influencing borrowing costs and investment returns, prompting lenders and investors to reassess risk. Debt markets are opening back up, and lender appetite is broadening across multiple property sectors. That combination has helped restore confidence among investors who had stayed cautious during previous downturns.

Commercial real estate data suggests that office and industrial leasing is expected to rise globally, particularly in sectors like logistics and technology-driven spaces, with notable growth in the U.S., UK, and India. Occupiers are beginning to move again, driven by stabilizing business conditions and a clearer sense of where work, logistics, and technology are headed. Investors are also becoming more comfortable taking calculated risks, supported by healthier financing options and a stronger outlook for returns.