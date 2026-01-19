Top 10 Mistakes Home Sellers Make When Going Discount Realtor – And How to Avoid Them in 2026

In the 2026 Northwest real estate market (Idaho, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington), more sellers are turning to discount realtor or flat fee MLS services like Lowes Flat Fee Realty to slash traditional 5-6% commissions and keep more equity. These hybrid models give your home prime exposure on the MLS, Zillow, Realtor.com, and beyond often for a one-time flat fee of a few hundred dollars while you handle much of the process yourself (or opt for limited/full support).

But "discount" doesn't mean "easy." Many sellers underestimate the DIY elements, leading to costly delays, lower sale prices, or extra stress. Here are the top 10 mistakes we see in flat fee/discount realtor scenarios, drawn from common seller experiences, market data, and service insights plus practical ways to sidestep them for a smoother, more profitable sale.