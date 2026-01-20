Property Division in San Antonio: How Experienced Attorneys Protect Your Financial Future

Texas is a community property state, meaning that most property acquired during marriage is presumed to belong equally to both spouses. What distinguishes Texas law, however, is that courts strive for a “just and right” division—not necessarily an exact 50/50 split. The goal is fairness, considering various factors unique to each marriage and income history.

What constitutes property subject to division includes:

Real estate and family homes

Bank and investment accounts

Retirement benefits and pensions

Business ownership interests

Vehicles and personal property

Debts accumulated during marriage

Meanwhile, separate property—such as assets owned before the marriage, inheritances, or gifts—may not be divided if it can be clearly identified and traced. Separating community from separate property can be a technical challenge, often requiring careful documentation and legal strategy.