What Is the Etiquette for Sending Flowers to Hosts

You probably enjoy giving flowers because they feel safe. They’re generous without being intrusive, thoughtful without demanding attention. Still, anyone who hosts often or hosts well knows that flowers come with rules. Some are obvious, others stay unspoken until someone gets it wrong.

This is less about rigid tradition and more about proper etiquette, or to put it simply: being able to read the room. Timing, variety, scale, and even the card all send signals. When you get those signals right, flowers do what they’re meant to do: say thank you without stealing the spotlight.