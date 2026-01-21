Florida Heat + Work Injuries: The Rule Changes Employers Are Watching

So, what do these new rule changes mean for keeping workers safe in Florida’s heat—and what’s now on your plate if you’re an employer? The 2025 federal standard is here, and it’s not messing around: you’ll need proactive heat plans, trigger-based protections, training, and a paper trail—steps that can actually cut down on heat illness and, let’s be honest, help you avoid some workers’ comp headaches. Here’s a breakdown of what’s different in 2025, and how it might shake up your daily routines, staffing, and scheduling.

We’ll run through what you can do—real steps, not just theory—to get heat protections in place for your team, your protocols, and overall prevention, so you can pivot fast and keep risk down. And if you do have a heat-related injury on your hands, it never hurts to call a Florida workers’ compensation lawyer to figure out benefits and what to do next (hey, a free case review is always nice).