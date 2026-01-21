Hey Harper vs EvryJewels: Comparing Quality & Durability

The story behind EvryJewels has roots that go back generations. Brittany and Jake Sigal started the brand in 2019 from their parents' basement in Montreal. What makes their origin interesting is that they represent the fourth generation of a family with deep involvement in the jewelry business. That kind of background means the founders grew up around quality standards and manufacturing knowledge that newer entrants to the market simply do not have.

The brand has grown quickly since launch, with a particularly strong following among Millennials and Generation Z shoppers looking for trendy pieces that do not break the bank. With physical stores now open in Toronto, Miami, and Minneapolis, EvryJewels has moved beyond online retail into spaces where customers can see and try on pieces before buying.