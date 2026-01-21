LA Art Show 2026: Kate L. Stern interviews Mexican artist Pieri on the presentation of Life in Tones × The Guardian

A

The color card is a pause. Within all that movement and those layers that speak of the intense rhythm of life, I needed a point where the gaze could rest. It is clarity. That moment when everything aligns a bit.

But it also fulfills another important function: it helps me unify the entire work. The painting, the sculpture, and the pedestal are made of completely different materials, and getting them all to share the exact same tone is not easy. Over the years I have learned to work color consistently on canvas, resin, and wood, and the color card becomes the point of reference so that everything dialogues with each other.

In the end, a single tone unifies the complete piece. It makes everything feel connected, like a single story.