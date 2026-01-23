Do Traffic Warnings Go on Your Record? Your Questions Answered
If you've ever been pulled over by a police officer while you've been out on the road, you know what it's like to get a ticket. But what if they've only given you a warning? Whether that warning is written or verbal, you may be curious about how it appears on your record.
So, do traffic warnings go on your record? Well, stick around, and we’ll answer any questions you may have. Read on to learn everything you need to know.
What Is a Traffic Warning?
A traffic warning is a unique thing. It's not a citation because you don't have to go to traffic court and plead your case. Instead, a police officer will usually give you a warning and state that you were driving too fast or doing something you shouldn't be doing. Typically, these warnings are issued verbally, but some police officers may hand you a written note or something else.
Ultimately, a traffic warning is a warning that police officers give you when you’re doing something wrong, but it's not a formal citation. As you can see, this is why there may be some confusion about whether or not it appears on your driving record.
Do Traffic Warnings Go on Your Record?
When a police officer pulls you over and gives you a warning, you'll find that it doesn't usually go on your record. Sure, the cop may make a mental note of your vehicle or even write down your plate in case they run into you later, but it usually won't appear on your record. Therefore, you don't usually have to worry about a traffic warning going on your record.
The only time this might happen is if you've had several warnings before getting a citation. Then, there's a chance that it can end up on your record because written warnings can be used as evidence in such cases. Still, this is rare, and you usually don't have to worry unless you get pulled over by the same cop several times.
Do Traffic Violations Go on Your Driving Record?
Traffic warnings don't go on your driving record. However, traffic violations will likely show up on your record. This is due to the fact that most driving records include this information, at least for a few years. That said, whether or not it will show up during a background check depends on the job.
For example, most jobs don't care too much about a traffic ticket or two. On the other hand, if you’re applying for your CDL, traffic violations may begin to hold you back. For these reasons, whether or not violations are a problem depends on your driving record.
How to Check Your Driving Record
Are you worried about something showing up on your driving record? If so, you'll want to check on your driving record just to be safe. Unfortunately, this can be hard to do, so we recommend checking your record before you apply for any jobs. The good news is that you can do this with a simple online background check tool or public record search tool.
When it comes to the best option for checking your driving record online, we always recommend starting with CheckPeople.com. This platform allows you to enter your information and open a full report that takes you through everything you need to know about your current criminal record.
Once you open the full report, you can view your driving record. You can also learn more about other details that may show up on your criminal record. For example, you may find information about other crimes, financial records, and even websites with your information on them. Therefore, we always recommend using a tool like this before you apply for any type of job.
Do Traffic Warnings Go on Your Record? Our Final Thoughts
So, do traffic warnings go on your record? At the end of the day, it comes down to the type of warning. There's a small chance that a written warning will show up, but this is unlikely unless you've been pulled over by the same officer or in the same county multiple times. You really only have to worry once you're given a written citation.
That said, it always helps to check your record before you apply for a job or anything else, and you can always count on CheckPeople.com to help you every step of the way.
