Timber Valley Ranch Horses - An Unforgettable Trail Ride Experience

The Timber Valley Ranch is one of those places where time slows down. The moment you enter, you are welcomed by the view of docile horses that are grazing in the green fields with the relaxing hum all around. The ranch is well placed to explore as it has different trails passing through the countryside. Along every turn is something new, a shimmering creek, a view of the world spread out like a panorama on top of a ridge, or a dark forest where the sunlight gently transpired through the leaves.

The guides at Timber Valley Ranch are experienced and they make each trail ride unique to the level of experience of any individual be it a first time rider or an experienced equestrian. They will spend time to make sure that you are settled in the saddle, familiar with the temperament of your horse and prepared to have an adventure of a lifetime.