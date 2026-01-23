What You Need to Know About Olympus Luxury Collection in Lárissa, Greece
Greece is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, complete with stunning ocean views, superb and relaxing cuisine, and a decadent ancient history to be explored. The ornate buildings and low-key buzz around its more secluded regions offer a luxury by themselves. However, in Larissa, there’s a promise of an even greater level of luxury with the Olympus Luxury Collection. Here’s what you need to know about this vaunted property.
Where is the Olympus Luxury Collection?
The Olympus Luxury Collection is found in Lárissa, the capital of the Thessaly region. The luxury suites of Olympus are very close to the middle of the city. In the days of antiquity, as recounted by Britannica, Lárissa was founded by a man who claimed to descend from Heracles himself, Aleuas. Its importance rose tremendously over the centuries, but it was hit hard by its occupation and an earthquake in the 1940s.
Since then, it has risen as a secret gem surrounded by grand historical sites and stunning countryside. Its region, Thessaly, takes up the middlemost portion of the part of mainland Greece that stretches into the Aegean Sea. It’s home to the Pelion, Mount Ossa, and, most tantalizingly, Mount Olympus. Lárissa is around 90 minutes south of the famed mountain, and half that distance to the coast.
Why Take the Name Olympus?
Olympus is the ultimate destination of decadence in the myths of Ancient Greece. This is where they believed the all-powerful gods like Zeus, Athena, and the rest of the pantheon made their home. Even now, the name holds a lot of weight. This is why it’s not just luxury accommodation that takes the name. Even luxury entertainment leans into it, with the Gods of Olympus Megaways trilogy the prime example. Most recently, Gods of Olympus III Megaways landed to deliver hundreds of thousands of paylines in a classic Ancient Greek setting.
What’s in the Olympus Luxury Collection Suite?
The Olympus Luxury Collection Suite is as much about in-room luxury as it is being right next to so much of what Lárissa has to offer. The room is 505 square feet with a double bed and a modern luxury aesthetic. You get a private kitchen complete with a stovetop, microwave, refrigerator, coffee machine, washing machine, and more. In your private bathroom, you’ll find everything that you’d expect, as well as a sizable spa bath to sink into.
With a view of the city and Ancient Theatre B, as detailed by Odysseus, from the room, you’ll also get to enjoy a superb collection of amenities and features. There’s a hot tub with hydro and air massage features in the living room and two 65’’ flat screen TVs ready to maximize your downtime in the room. When you venture out, you just need to walk for five minutes to be in the middle of all the action.
Given its location, the array of options, and the level of shine put in, the Olympus Luxury Collection suite certainly lives up to its billing. Best of all, while the room is incredibly inviting, Lárissa is a city that you’ll want to explore from morning to night.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.