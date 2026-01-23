What You Need to Know About Olympus Luxury Collection in Lárissa, Greece

The Olympus Luxury Collection Suite is as much about in-room luxury as it is being right next to so much of what Lárissa has to offer. The room is 505 square feet with a double bed and a modern luxury aesthetic. You get a private kitchen complete with a stovetop, microwave, refrigerator, coffee machine, washing machine, and more. In your private bathroom, you’ll find everything that you’d expect, as well as a sizable spa bath to sink into.

With a view of the city and Ancient Theatre B, as detailed by Odysseus, from the room, you’ll also get to enjoy a superb collection of amenities and features. There’s a hot tub with hydro and air massage features in the living room and two 65’’ flat screen TVs ready to maximize your downtime in the room. When you venture out, you just need to walk for five minutes to be in the middle of all the action.

Given its location, the array of options, and the level of shine put in, the Olympus Luxury Collection suite certainly lives up to its billing. Best of all, while the room is incredibly inviting, Lárissa is a city that you’ll want to explore from morning to night.