4 Best Vacation Rental Management Franchise Opportunities for Short-Term Rentals

Travel demand still hasn’t peaked. AirDNA reports that U.S. short-term rentals booked four percent more nights in summer 2025 than in 2024 and set a new RevPAR high of $169.

New supply is arriving more responsibly. Listing growth slowed from 22 percent in 2022 to 6.9 percent in 2024, so fewer calendars sat empty and RevPAR climbed 3.4 percent, the first post-pandemic lift (AZ Big Media).

Regulation is steering the field toward professionals. Arizona’s SB 1168 and Pinellas County, Florida’s certificate-of-use rule both tighten permits and safety checks. Solo hosts may treat the paperwork as a headache; franchise systems build compliance into their tech and training, turning red tape into an edge.

The sector is consolidating too. Casago’s 2025 deal for Vacasa’s portfolio added 40,000 homes to one platform and showed that scale, plus the data advantage that follows, matters more than ever. Independent managers who want similar muscle without selling can plug into a franchise’s pricing engine, marketing reach, and round-the-clock guest support from day one.

Demand is rising, supply is disciplined, rules favor preparedness, and big players keep raising the bar. If you’ve considered running a vacation-rental business, 2026 may be the strongest launch window in a decade.