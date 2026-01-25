Elevated Essentials for a Chef-Worthy Home Kitchen

When it comes to kitchenware, the first thing you need is a well-made and long-lasting chef’s knife. No kitchen is complete without a chef’s knife, as you will use it for absolutely everything, whether it be slicing some vegetables or filleting a whole salmon.

It is also best to opt for the best knife you can afford. Not only will it serve you better, but it will last for years and won’t need replacing if you look after it.