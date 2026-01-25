Elevated Essentials for a Chef-Worthy Home Kitchen
There are plenty of kitchen gadgets and tools out there that can take your cooking game to the next level. However, here are a few that are arguably not only some of the best, but also some of the most versatile.
A Chef's Knife
When it comes to kitchenware, the first thing you need is a well-made and long-lasting chef’s knife. No kitchen is complete without a chef’s knife, as you will use it for absolutely everything, whether it be slicing some vegetables or filleting a whole salmon.
It is also best to opt for the best knife you can afford. Not only will it serve you better, but it will last for years and won’t need replacing if you look after it.
Paring Knife
Besides a chef’s knife, a paring knife is the next best knife you need. While smaller, a paring knife is ideal for slicing vegetables, peeling, cutting meat, and almost anything in between. They are arguably one of the most versatile knives you can own.
Once again, spend as much as you can on a paring knife, as a great one will last you ages and almost become your right hand when cooking, as you will use it so much.
Rubber/Silicone Spatulas
Rubber or silicone spatulas are perfect for two reasons. First off, they are far more effective at mixing and stirring, and at scraping every drop or crumb of food out of a bowl or a pan.
Secondly, and potentially the biggest benefit, is that rubber and silicone spatulas won’t damage your pots and pans. Getting a new non-stick coating or pan is expensive, and these spatulas won’t cause any damage to it.
Cooking Thermometer
A cooking thermometer may seem like something you don’t necessarily need, but you will be surprised by how much of a difference they make. Everything from baking a cake to getting the perfect steak can be accomplished using a thermometer.
Being able to accurately see the temperatures of the things you are cooking gives you far more control over the outcome and lets you cook things absolutely perfectly every time. This is especially important if you are using an older oven, for example, which can become less accurate over time.
High-Quality Pan
You can’t have a great collection of cooking equipment without a solid, reliable non-stick pan. Simply put, they are ideal for everything from scrambled eggs to cooking a delicious pasta sauce.
Much like a chef’s knife, invest in a high-quality, fairly large non-stick pan. This can be used for almost all of your frying needs. From there, you can then supplement with a great saucepan, egg pan, etc.
Cast-Iron Skillet
While a frying pan can do many jobs, for meat, you want to use a skillet. A cast-iron skillet can get exceptionally hot and give you the incredible griddle marks and taste you get from a barbecue.
Skillets can last for decades if you take care of them, and they constantly take on great flavor and taste the more you cook with them, meaning they only get better with age and use.
Scale
A kitchen scale is another tool that you may not think you need, but once you have it, you won’t stop using it. The first and fairly obvious reason for owning one is that you can stop guessing measurements and weights when cooking and baking.
Secondly, if you are trying to build muscle, lose weight, or eat a healthier diet, a scale allows you to measure your portions more accurately and allows you to manage your calories with less guesswork.
Mandolin
Chopping and slicing can be a pain, especially when you have to do a lot of it. However, a mandolin is an incredibly useful piece of equipment that makes both of these activities much easier and quicker.
You can slice potatoes to make the perfect potato chips, slice onions without tears, and cut almost everything in between. It doesn’t matter if you’re great at chopping or not, a mandolin will speed up the process tremendously.
Food Processor
If you are a home chef who wants restaurant-quality food but doesn’t always have the time, then one piece of equipment you need is a food processor. We all know what they do, but the benefits can’t be overstated.
You can dice vegetables, make soup, sauces, mayonnaise, smoothies, and a ton of other quick and delicious meals and accompaniments. It is ideal for those short on time or who just want the option to do something faster than normal.
Vacuum Sealer
Finally, if you want to store and save food, throw out the plastic containers and opt for a vacuum sealer. You can use them to portion meat for the weak and freeze it, portion soups and sauces, or save food for later.
While initially, a vacuum sealer can be expensive, you will quickly make your money back because of all the food you are saving and keeping fresh and not having to throw away.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.