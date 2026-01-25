Industrial Warehouse Racking: 3 Innovative Solutions

Standard pallet racks are often hard to access for hand picking and require extra handling. This lowers productivity and slows workflow. Workers may need to bend, twist, or use a forklift to move items located at the front of the pallets before reaching those stored at the back. The risk of causing visible damage to stored items also increases with repeated handling.

Roll out pallets, such as those offered by Roll Out Racks, specialist in industrial storage solutions, offer a solution to this problem by transforming the storage of pallets and other bulky materials. Mounted on rails or anchored to the floor, their drawer system ensures quick, safe and complete access to all products. This system also supports pallet flow, helping busy warehouses stay organized.