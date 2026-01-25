Industrial Warehouse Racking: 3 Innovative Solutions
In industrial plants , storage often comes with major challenges: limited access, wasted space, complex handling, and slower operations. Choosing the right storage system can fix these issues. Discover three innovative types of racking systems designed to meet diverse industrial needs.
For Storing Bulky Materials
Standard pallet racks are often hard to access for hand picking and require extra handling. This lowers productivity and slows workflow. Workers may need to bend, twist, or use a forklift to move items located at the front of the pallets before reaching those stored at the back. The risk of causing visible damage to stored items also increases with repeated handling.
Roll out pallets, such as those offered by Roll Out Racks, specialist in industrial storage solutions, offer a solution to this problem by transforming the storage of pallets and other bulky materials. Mounted on rails or anchored to the floor, their drawer system ensures quick, safe and complete access to all products. This system also supports pallet flow, helping busy warehouses stay organized.
The main advantages of the roll out pallet include:
Easy front access
Safety locking system
Reduced risk of workplace accidents
Faster loading and unloading
This solution is ideal for heavy, bulky, or large quantities of palletized products where high density storage is essential.
For Storing Sheet Materials
Storing sheet materials presents a dual challenge in industrial environments: they are bulky and hard to handle. This not only increases the risk of material damage due to their complex handling, but also raises the likelihood of workplace injuries.
When stacked on the floor or placed on fixed shelves, materials are hard to access and occupy excessive space. Retrieving a specific item often requires extra handling, which slows down operations, reduces productivity and puts pressure on the racking structure.
The roll out vertical sheet rack is a solution specifically designed for this type of material. By using vertical space and carefully designing the rack, it makes sheet storage safe, fast, and efficient.
The main advantages of the vertical sheet rack include:
Easy access
Less material damage
Reduced handling
Better use of warehouse space
This system is best suited for companies that store various types of sheet materials, such as cutting shops, furniture or cabinetry manufacturers, and metal or plastic processing companies.
For Storing Long Materials
Long and bulky materials often pose a logistical challenge in industrial warehouses. Steel bars, pipes, and other elongated products are often stacked on the floor. This type of storage results in wasted space, inefficient handling, and increased safety risks.
Designed to directly address this situation, the roll out cantilever rack is an ideal storage option for materials of this nature. It enables structured organization, fast access, and improved safety when storing long materials with a focus on load capacity and durability.
The main advantages of the roll out cantilever rack include:
Easy storage and retrieval of materials
Open design for direct access
Saves floor space and improves traffic flow
Lower risk of injuries and product damage
Works with overhead cranes
This storage solution is ideal for raw materials in metal shops, steel and aluminum distribution centers, and building material suppliers, where storing steel is a key strategy.
These three systems are designed to solve different storage problems. By choosing a solution tailored to your operations, you invest in higher productivity, greater efficiency, and a safer work environment for your employees.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.