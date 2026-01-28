How To Cite An Academic Paper: Academic Standards Made Easy

Finally, follow the steps below to learn how to cite an academic paper using UPDF AI Online:

Step 1. Access Chat Bot Feature

After you enter the main interface, press the “Chat Bot” option in the left panel. This chat also allows you to ask questions and get answers powered by GPT-5 and DeepSeek R1 model.

Step 2. Type Source Information and Required Citation Format

In the following interface, enter your source information and citation style you want before pressing the “Send” button. UPDF AI Online allows you to generate citations in any format.

Step 3. Copy Citation for Future Use

Once you get the citation generated, click the “Copy” icon for future use. You can repeat this process to generate citations for future use.