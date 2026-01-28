Rossario George’s Sex Drive Collection Is Rewriting the Language of Modern Seduction

The collection has already proven its red-carpet power. Actress and singer Carolina De Athey turned heads when she wore the Flowing Black Vegan Leather Gown from the Sex Drive collection while hosting the Golden Globes After Party at Skybar Los Angeles. Styled by CEO/Designer of Rossario George, Tony Vincente, the look was fluid, commanding, and effortlessly seductive—capturing the essence of the collection in a single moment.

In a night filled with black gowns, Rossario George’s stood apart, not louder, but stronger.