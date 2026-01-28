Why Home Saunas Are Booming in Modern Homes

One of the biggest hurdles to owning a sauna used to be the installation. Traditional steam saunas required complex plumbing, specialized drainage, and heavy-duty electrical work that could cost thousands before the sauna even arrived.

The boom is largely supported by the rise of Infrared Technology. Unlike traditional saunas that heat the air around you, infrared saunas use light to heat the body directly. This allows for:

Lower Operating Temperatures: Making them more comfortable for people who find traditional steam too stifling.

Plug-and-Play Installation: Many modern units can plug into a standard household outlet.

Space Efficiency: Without the need for large heaters and water rocks, saunas have become slimmer, fitting into walk-in closets, garage corners, or spare bedrooms.

Because of these advancements, the barrier to entry has vanished. It is now easier than ever to buy modern home saunas that arrive as pre-fabricated kits, ready to be assembled in a matter of hours rather than weeks.