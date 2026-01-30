How the New Zealand Online Casino Market Is Changing (2022–2026)

Let’s be clear, this is a more lenient approach compared to other EU and US markets. However, stricter markets also have stricter but better-defined rules in terms of advertising, player protection, spending limits, etc. These new rules stem from outcomes or problems that were caused by the availability of online gambling. In New Zealand, the sites are legally available, but advertising those sites is incredibly difficult.

First off, the content cannot be promotional or suggestive in any way, which on its own sounds reasonable. But when players are searching for a casino with the highest RTP games or the biggest match bonuses, this becomes a problem. The marketer can’t outrightly say this brand gives you the best value for your buck, or that you have the highest returns if you play here. Instead, players need to calculate all of these things on their own. The texts that promote the websites are actually guides on how to stay safe while playing, which have a list of brands inserted at the start.

This seems like a prudent choice that’s good for players, but it also creates a market where brands don’t have to compete too hard. What’s the point in having a truly generous bonus if you can’t talk about it and attract players? Hopefully, the upcoming changes will have better-defined guidelines on what’s allowed and not allowed when it comes to advertising. After all, players, if there is an environment where operators compete, who will truly have the best bonus that could result in less spending? Gamblers could get additional funds on a small deposit and at lower playthrough terms.