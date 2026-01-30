How the New Zealand Online Casino Market Is Changing (2022–2026)
For years, New Zealand’s online casino market operated in a legal grey area, where running an online casino from within the country was illegal, but offshore gambling sites were still fair game for players. That’s now changing, as New Zealand prepares to bring the booming market under domestic control and within the confines of a licensed and enforceable regulatory system.
What does this mean for the future of online gambling? Will Kiwi players still be able to access nz online casinos list featured in our trusted guides? Our review will give you the context necessary to understand the changes, as well as some predictions of possible scenarios, so you can get ready for what’s ahead.
Overview of the New Zealand Gambling Market Before 2022
For decades, gambling in New Zealand was built around physical venues and tightly controlled operators. Most gambling activity happened offline, with the biggest share of losses coming from gaming machines in pubs and clubs, followed by lotteries, casinos, and betting through TAB New Zealand. Notice that this regulatory philosophy is based on containment: limiting where gambling could occur, who could operate it, and how revenue flowed.
Measured in gross gaming win (GGR), or the total amount wagered minus winnings paid out, the wider casinos and gaming market was valued at approximately USD 1.06 billion in 2022. Growth during this period was stable rather than dramatic, pointing to only a marginal expansion over the following years. However, these figures did not account for online gambling, which remained almost entirely outside official statistics because it sat in a legally anomalous position, with the Gambling Act prohibiting online casinos from being operated from within New Zealand, but still technically allowing players to gamble on offshore sites. But this is set to change, starting in January.
The New Gambling Bill: What Is Changing
At the centre of New Zealand’s regulatory shift is the Online Casino Gambling Bill, introduced to Parliament in mid-2025. The Bill represents the first serious attempt to bring online casinos into a clear legal framework after decades of ambiguity, during which offshore operators could legally serve New Zealand players without being regulated domestically.
Rather than banning online gambling outright, the Bill accepts the reality of existing player demand and aims to regulate it. It establishes a licensing regime that allows approved operators to legally offer online casino games to New Zealanders, provided they meet strict compliance, consumer protection, and harm-minimisation standards.
The number of licences will be capped at fifteen, and licences will be granted through a competitive application and auction process. Each licence will be time-limited and subject to renewal, ensuring that operators remain compliant over time rather than gaining permanent access to the market.
At the same time, the Bill takes a hard line against unlicensed activity. Offshore operators that continue to target New Zealand players without a licence will face enforcement measures and significant financial penalties
What the New Regulatory Framework Will Do in Practice
In practice, the new regulatory framework splits online gambling into two very different paths: licensed competition for online casinos and a full monopoly for sports and racing betting.
What Will Happen with Online Casinos
Operators that want to legally offer casino games to New Zealand players will need to apply for a local licence, meet consumer-protection and harm-minimisation standards, and submit to ongoing oversight. The number of licences will be capped, which means only a limited group of operators will be allowed to operate and advertise legally.
Regulation and enforcement will be handled by the Department of Internal Affairs, giving authorities direct control over online casino activity for the first time. This includes the power to monitor compliance, investigate complaints, issue penalties, and suspend or revoke licences. Unlicensed offshore casinos that continue targeting New Zealand players will be banned from advertising and exposed to enforcement action.
What Will Happen to Sportsbooks
Sports and racing betting are treated much more strictly. Since 28 June 2025, TAB New Zealand has held a full monopoly over all legal sports and racing betting, both online and land-based, under amendments to the Racing Industry Act 2020. Offshore sportsbooks are no longer allowed to accept bets from New Zealand residents under any circumstances, even if the bettor is physically overseas.
This monopoly is operated in partnership with Entain, which runs TAB’s betting platforms under a 25-year agreement. Under this deal, Entain has committed more than NZ$900 million over five years to New Zealand’s racing and sports sectors, along with a NZ$100 million one-off payment. All legal sports and racing bets now flow through TAB-controlled platforms such as the TAB and Betcha apps.
What This Means for Players
If you play online casino games, you will still be able to play, but on fewer and more regulated sites. Over time, only licensed casinos will be allowed to operate in New Zealand. That means clearer rules, better protections, and less risk if something goes wrong. The trade-off is less variety and fewer aggressive offshore-style bonuses.
If you bet on sports or racing, the situation is already settled. TAB is now the only legal option. Offshore sportsbooks are banned, and using them carries real enforcement risk. There are no licensed alternatives, so the choice is limited, but the rules are clear.
How It Affects the Market Overall
Let’s be clear, this is a more lenient approach compared to other EU and US markets. However, stricter markets also have stricter but better-defined rules in terms of advertising, player protection, spending limits, etc. These new rules stem from outcomes or problems that were caused by the availability of online gambling. In New Zealand, the sites are legally available, but advertising those sites is incredibly difficult.
First off, the content cannot be promotional or suggestive in any way, which on its own sounds reasonable. But when players are searching for a casino with the highest RTP games or the biggest match bonuses, this becomes a problem. The marketer can’t outrightly say this brand gives you the best value for your buck, or that you have the highest returns if you play here. Instead, players need to calculate all of these things on their own. The texts that promote the websites are actually guides on how to stay safe while playing, which have a list of brands inserted at the start.
This seems like a prudent choice that’s good for players, but it also creates a market where brands don’t have to compete too hard. What’s the point in having a truly generous bonus if you can’t talk about it and attract players? Hopefully, the upcoming changes will have better-defined guidelines on what’s allowed and not allowed when it comes to advertising. After all, players, if there is an environment where operators compete, who will truly have the best bonus that could result in less spending? Gamblers could get additional funds on a small deposit and at lower playthrough terms.
Changes and Trends That Preceded the New Bill
It should also be pointed out that the NZ iGaming market has undergone a few changes over the past few years. These have nothing to do with the new bill, but rather with what the market demands for a specific type of content.
Increased Use of Cryptocurrencies
While offshore brands weren’t regulated, overseas payments certainly were, and still are. So, it was difficult for Kiwis to cash out their winnings using regular bank transfers or even some e-wallets. Luckily, offshore sites added cryptocurrencies as a banking option that can bypass these limitations. It was cheaper, faster, and withdrawal limits were more flexible.
Because this was a more convenient way for both players and operators to handle payments, a new trend emerged. Brands wanted to incentivize the use of cryptocurrencies and created special promotions that give additional deposit boosts if players used BTC, ETH, or USDT. Not only that, but certain casinos created native currencies or tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptos. In some instances, players could receive special cashback perks if they use the casino’s native currency.
Rise of Instant Games
What started as a few unique titles like Aviator, Minesweeper, Hi Lo, and others gradually became their own game category. Modern casinos have a section called either Instant Games or Mini Games, or Arcades. These are all new and unique in their own right, and some even mimic older video games. However, the concept is pretty simple, and it revolves around risk-reward philosophy.
The longer you wait, or the more you play, the chances of losing drastically increase. However, the multipliers grow exponentially, and if you have the guts for it, massive payouts will be on the other side. Many play it safe when they use high stakes, while they take a more daring approach on a low stake size.
What made these games so popular is that they are interesting to watch on a stream, too. Since platforms like Twitch added gambling as a category, many streamers would play these games for their audience and promote gambling brands while doing so.
Higher Demand for Live Casino
While live games aren’t exactly new as a concept, they are significantly different now compared to 10 years ago. They aimed to introduce social or authentic casino dynamics to online play, but gradually became unique gambling shows.
Evolution has rolled out all sorts of virtual rooms that provide unique roulette, blackjack, and baccarat experiences through side bets and bonus rounds. There are also game shows with reward wheels, Plinko boards, or other assets that aren’t a part of a traditional casino at all. Moreover, there are virtual rooms where players can chat or comment on recent sports events, as they gamble. The dealer isn’t just running the show; he also moderates the discussion or provides starting discussion points.
Final Thoughts
New Zealand is done sitting on the fence. Online gambling is no longer being ignored or loosely tolerated. Casinos are being pulled into a licensing system with clear limits and supervision, while sports and racing betting are now fully controlled by a single domestic operator.
For players, this means fewer options in some areas, especially sports betting, but much clearer rules overall. It is now obvious which sites are legal, which ones are not, and what protections exist if something goes wrong. The days of gambling on offshore sites with no real backup or accountability are coming to an end.
