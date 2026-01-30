This Is How Much You Actually Need to Live in Japan in 2026

Living in Japan has become increasingly expensive as we move through 2026, with costs continuing their upward trajectory. The amount you'll require each month varies significantly based on your location within the country, the number of people in your household, and the standard of living you wish to maintain. This guide breaks down current 2025–2026 financial data covering everything from housing and groceries to healthcare and taxation. All figures are presented in Japanese Yen (¥) and based on the most recent available statistics. If you're planning to live in Tokyo, platforms like E-Housing can help you find apartments in the capital.