Cocooned in Elegance: Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos Wins Best Sustainable Hotel Architecture in Mexico
Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos is the design studio rewriting the rules of eco-luxury with bamboo, bold ideas, and climate-smart creativity. Rooted in Mexico and inspired by nature, they create sustainable spaces that are as stylish as they are soulful.
Recently recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards who proudly honored Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos with the prestigious title of Best Luxury Sustainable Hotel Architecture in Mexico for their extraordinary work on The Cocoon Project - a groundbreaking architectural achievement that effortlessly blends regenerative design, modular innovation, and elevated guest experience.
Founded on the belief that architecture should heal, connect, and inspire, Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos has become a leading force in sustainable hotel architecture. Their award-winning Cocoon Project - located in the lush cacao fields of Chiapas, is a shining example of eco-conscious, prefabricated design tailored for the hospitality and ecotourism sectors. Created primarily from renewable materials like bamboo, xuxé, and cork, each Cocoon pod is a self-contained luxury space that pays homage to its natural surroundings while delivering five-star comfort.
The Cocoon Project was commissioned by ECOM for its cacao plantation, Finca Don Jorge, with the goal of creating an immersive, low-impact retreat that supports biodiversity, preserves existing vegetation, and fosters sustainable tourism. Designed to be entirely removable, scalable, and climate-adaptable, the pods feature integrated insulation, energy-efficient systems, and bespoke interiors, meeting the growing demand for sustainable hospitality design that balances comfort with conservation.
Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos offers a full suite of services, from conceptual design to construction, with a specialization in modular bamboo architecture, off-grid building solutions, and custom eco-resort planning. Their work is especially relevant for hotel developers, regenerative landowners, and luxury eco-tourism brands seeking high-impact storytelling and low environmental footprints.
"Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos has set a new benchmark for what sustainable luxury can look like," said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. "Their Cocoon Project exemplifies how innovative architecture can harmonize comfort, sustainability, and cultural identity - a true inspiration to the global design community."
For visionary developers and eco-hospitality pioneers, The Cocoon Project is more than a destination, it’s a model for the future of travel.
