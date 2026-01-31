Massimo Introvigne is an Italian sociologist of religion.

Introvigne, alongside researcher María Vardé, has released a comprehensive four-part investigation entitled “The Saga of Ashram Shambala.” Their study had a purpose — to impartially understand the narrative surrounding Rudnev and his ongoing imprisonment. Their findings now present a challenge to Argentine prosecutors. Rudnev is being held in a maximum security prison, where he has been for nine months - and lost approximately 30kg in weight. . Introvigne contends this is all without a conviction and without conclusive proof. Introvigne has cited “anti-cult” campaigners and biased journalism as factors behind Rudnev’s detainment.

Rudnev faces accusations of narcotics-related crimes; however, official forensic tests verified that no illegal substances were discovered. Additionally, he is charged with human trafficking, yet the sole "victim" has openly refuted this. Rudnev remains incarcerated under “dire” conditions, where Rudnev is dealing with the significant deterioration of his health. And Rudnev suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening illness - yet he continues to be incarcerated. As detailed by Introvigne in his investigation:

“Sanitary conditions were equally dire. Prisoners were required to drink from a single shared cup…He was denied painkillers, antibiotics, and any food compatible with his dietary needs.”

Medication he’s been given has caused severe side-effects, including fainting. And communication is conducted via Google Translate - translators are not sought. Concerns have risen that he is being held on the basis of hearsay and reputation, rather than due process. Introvigne’s specific coverage, of Argentine law enforcement in the saga, has been considered particularly incisive: Detention in Argentina. The other articles, from Introvigne’s investigation, can be viewed here: Who is Konstantin Rudnev; A Metaphysical Framework; The Russian Court Case.