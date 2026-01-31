How Spicy Are Hatch Chiles? Your Guide to Heat Levels, Creative Cooking, and Preservation Techniques

When it comes to spice, only a few chile peppers bring excitement. This is where Hatch chiles stand out. Grown only in Hatch Valley, New Mexico, these peppers are prized treasures for their heat levels, complex flavor, and smoky flavor when roasted in an open flame.

From mild to extra hot, one chile pepper can taste different from another, making it both exciting and unpredictable if you always cook your food at home.

So is Hatch chile spicy? Let’s learn everything you need to know about Hatch chiles, including how to cook and preserve them.