Slash Your Energy Bills: 7 HVAC Maintenance Hacks
Your energy bills do not have to be this high. You just need the right HVAC maintenance tips. The guide covers everything you need to know about maintaining your HVAC at home, including the benefits of a maintenance package. For professional inspections or fine-tuning, experienced HVAC contractors can help ensure your system stays in top shape.
The Filter Factor: Change It Regularly
Air filters are consumables. They need to be replaced often to keep the air quality satisfactory.
Enhance air quality
Air filters have to be changed bi-monthly. The dirt on the air filter will block the air flow. It reduces comfort. Replacing the air filters provides an instant upgrade. You can feel the fresh air immediately.
Improve efficiency
Changing the air filters is not just about health. It is also about the efficiency. As unchanged filters will obstruct the vents, it adds strain to the system.
Wash or replace
Washable filters may not have to be replaced very frequently. You just have to clean them regularly to remove the dirt. Check the manual for the recommended intervals.
Smart Thermostat Strategies
Incorporate a smart thermostat to make energy-saving adjustments automatically.
Optimize energy output
A smart thermostat makes the adjustments for you based on readings. You do not have to manually check and decide the best temperature. It saves energy while enhancing comfort.
Automate schedule
You can set the schedule in advance and have the unit turn on at specific times. You can also make adjustments remotely. It is the perfect tool when you forget to turn on or off a device on your way out.
Geofencing features
Geofencing features track your location through the GPS on your phone. It automatically turns on your selected devices before you reach home.
Clear the Area Around Your Outdoor Unit
One of the most important HVAC maintenance tips that people tend to forget is to clear the outdoor area. It can bring instant improvements.
Suitable clearance
All vent exits must have at least two feet of clearance. It prevents air flow obstruction. Remove any objects that are too close to the exits. You will notice instant improvements.
Remove leaves and buildups
Clean buildups and leaves seasonally to restore an optimal air flow. These buildups can significantly hinder circulation, causing the system to shut down unexpectedly.
Trim shrubs
If the outdoor unit is near shrubs, trim them regularly. Overgrown shrubs can get caught in the fan, causing serious damage.
Unblock Your Vents
All exit points must be clear. Unblock your vents to help your unit run smoothly.
Remove furniture and coverings
Rugs, curtains, paintings… any furniture near the vents can block the circulation. Make sure the vents are clear and away from obstructions.
Vacuum vent covers
Vacuum vent covers regularly to remove dirt and dust. It prevents the buildups from getting blown into the room again.
Balance the air flow
Avoid closing all vents at the same time, as it might block the air pressure. Keeping a suitable number of vents open creates a balanced air flow.
Seal the Leaks
Sealing existing cracks is the easiest way to maximize HVAC energy savings.
Windows and doors
Check windows and doors for cracks. Wind blowing from these cracks will almost certainly bring in the outside temperature. Sealing the cracks makes the cool-down or warm-up process much faster.
Attic
Inspect your attic before winter to see if it is well-insulated. Fix any cracks before the cold hits for comfort.
Duct leak
You can fix simple cracks on pipes and ducts, given that they are visible and easy to access. It saves you the trouble of getting professionals over.
Clean the Condensate Drain Line
The condensate drain line removes moisture. If it’s clogged, it will lead to serious damage to other parts.
Water damage
A clogged drain line will cause water damage. If untreated, it can cause a complete system breakdown.
Flush the drain line
A simple DIY water and vinegar mix can clean minor buildups in the drain line. Pour the solution down every few months to flush out the debris.
Vacuum
If the line is already clogged, you can try to vacuum the exit point on the outside. This works for minor and recent blockages.
Join a Maintenance Membership Program
In conclusion
Don’t let a minor hiccup continuously drain your bank. An inefficient system can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you are paying so much for nothing.
Check your HVAC now to make sure you are not encountering the problems above. These 7 HVAC hacks are all you need to slash your energy bills.
