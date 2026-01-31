Slash Your Energy Bills: 7 HVAC Maintenance Hacks

Enhance air quality

Air filters have to be changed bi-monthly. The dirt on the air filter will block the air flow. It reduces comfort. Replacing the air filters provides an instant upgrade. You can feel the fresh air immediately.

Improve efficiency

Changing the air filters is not just about health. It is also about the efficiency. As unchanged filters will obstruct the vents, it adds strain to the system.

Wash or replace

Washable filters may not have to be replaced very frequently. You just have to clean them regularly to remove the dirt. Check the manual for the recommended intervals.