What Every Modern Home Should Know About Fire and CO Safety

Fire hazards are often visible and familiar. Faulty wiring, unattended cooking, overloaded power outlets, and heating equipment are common causes of household fires. Carbon monoxide, on the other hand, is far more dangerous because it is invisible, odorless, and tasteless. It is produced by fuel-burning appliances such as gas stoves, heaters, fireplaces, and generators. Without proper detection, CO can build up silently and cause serious illness or even death.

Many people mistakenly believe that smoke alarms alone are enough to keep a home safe. In reality, smoke alarms cannot detect carbon monoxide, and CO alarms cannot detect smoke. This gap in protection is where combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors play a critical role in modern home safety.