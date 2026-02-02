Bioidentical Hormones In Anti-Aging Medicine

The phrase “bioidentical hormone therapy” is used in different ways, which is why clear questions matter. In many clinical settings, it refers to regulated prescription hormones such as estradiol and micronized progesterone, used at defined doses and adjusted based on symptoms and safety checks. In other settings, it may refer to compounded mixtures made by a compounding pharmacy. Compounded options are not automatically “bad,” but you should be extra careful about what you are getting and how you will be monitored.