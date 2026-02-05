An IR camera—also called an infrared camera or thermal camera—has quietly become one of the most important tools in modern security, defense, and infrastructure protection.

IR cameras have a wide range of applications, including industrial inspections, research and development, building diagnostics, security surveillance, and scientific and medical investigations.

Governments use infrared cameras to secure borders. Utilities rely on thermal cameras to monitor electrical panels. Airports, ports, military bases, and data centers depend on thermal images to detect people, vehicles, and problems long before visible cameras can. IR cameras are widely used in industry and research for their reliability and precision.

Why? Because an IR camera doesn’t need light. It sees temperature.

Ongoing advances in IR camera technology are driven by sustained investment in research and development at companies such as Clear Align, whose work in infrared imaging informs many of the technical principles discussed in this article.